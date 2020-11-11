Hospitalizations and Deaths from COVID-19 Rise in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The number of people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19 is creeping upward as health officials expressed concern about the trajectory of the pandemic headed into the flu and holiday season. State Health Officer Scott Harris said Tuesday that state numbers are clearly moving upward.

Alabama Department of Public Health statistics showed 1,206 people were hospitalized Tuesday with the disease, an increase of nearly 400 people over the last month. The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in Alabama has risen over the past two weeks from 11 deaths per day on Oct. 26 to nearly 16 deaths per day on Nov. 9.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)