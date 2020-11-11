Montgomery Co. Commission Swears-In Familiar Faces
The Montgomery County Commission held its Organizational meeting where the elected Commissioners took the oath of office.
The same five previous Commissioners were sworn-in after running unopposed in the general election. The commission also elected Commissioner Elton N. Dean as Chairman, and Commissioner Doug Singleton as Vice-chairman.
Commissioner Singleton says he’s excited for the group to return.
“We don’t vote along party lines, we don’t vote along race, we don’t vote along who’s football team were pulling for,” says Commission Singleton, “We vote along what we truly think is the best for Montgomery County. I just love the passion and commitment from my fellow Commissioners, and I’m so thankful that we’re all back here for four years and I’m so excited about what we can do in four years.”