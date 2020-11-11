MPS Officials Say 15,000 Laptops Are On The Way

by Kay McCabe

After waiting seven months, MPS officials say they have received good news about the 15,000 laptops they ordered.

In April, the laptops were ordered once students began learning virtually. Though, whenever MPS officials would check on the order, they were told the computers were ‘backlogged’.

MPS Board President, Clare Weil, says on Tuesday they found out good news.

“Every school system in the country has been ordering the same chrome books that we’re trying to get but this is the first encouraging thing that we’ve gotten saying that they’re on their way.”