Update: Butler County Man Reported Missing has been found

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: 10:20 pm

According to Crimestoppers, Morris Willis Lee has been located. The didn’t release any other details except that Lee has been found.

———————————————

Butler County authorities are searching for a missing senior.

Morris Willis Lee was reported missing after he disappeared around noon Tuesday. He was last seen at the Food Giant in Georgiana.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says Mr. Lee is in good health and walks every day, but his family members are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 382-6521 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).