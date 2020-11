Should MPS Students Return After Thanksgiving Break?

by Kay McCabe

In Tuesday’s school board meeting, MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore suggested that students return from Thanksgiving break on Dec. 7.

Several parents and teachers disagree with Moore and believe students shouldn’t return until after Christmas break. MPS Board President, Clare Weil, says there are pros and cons to both suggestions.

The board will meet on Thursday to discuss and come up with an agreement.