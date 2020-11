by Alabama News Network Staff

Two people are behind bars Thursday night in connection to a business robbery. It happened in the 16-hundred block of Perry Hill Road. Police say a witness saw the suspect enter the business and demand money.

The Montgomery Police Department later identified 34-year-old Johnnie Davis as the suspect. Mpd also charged 34-year-old Portia Gilbert in connection to the crime. Both are being held in the Montgomery County Jail.