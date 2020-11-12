Alexander City Schools Responding to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

A surge in COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the Alexander City school system has prompted school officials to take action.

Alexander City Schools will switch to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 16 until the Thanksgiving break.

Right now, the school system has 17 students who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, along with 15 teachers.

In addition, 241 students are in quarantine because of close contact with someone who’s tested positive, and 18 teachers.

School Superintendent Keith Lankford says in-class learning is scheduled to resume on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Electronic devices will be provided to those students who need them. Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup.

Extracurricular activities will be canceled during this time at Alexander City Middle School. At Benjamin Russell High School, activities will continue, unless they are impacted by COVID-19 protocols.