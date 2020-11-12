Clear & Dry Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

The cold front has moved through and now high pressure is sliding into the area. This will keep our weather mostly clear and dry for a while. We expect lots of sunshine and temps rather comfortable. Daytime highs will manage the mid to upper 70s through Sunday. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s during the same period. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us Sunday. It swings through dry but the air behind it is a bit colder. Afternoon highs only manage the upper 60s and overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. High pressure will continue to be the main weather feature overhead so a clear and dry air mass is likely to stick around all of next week. It will be a decent stretch of sunny and nice fall weather conditions.