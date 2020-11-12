Golden Boy Foods Announces $13 Million Expansion, New Jobs in Troy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Golden Boy Foods plans to invest more than $13 million in an expansion at its production facility in Troy, creating 67 full-time jobs.

The company makes private label food products.

To expand peanut butter production, Golden Boy Foods will modify its existing plant and occupy a 170,000-square-foot building being built by the City of Troy’s Industrial Development Board and leased to the company.

The growth will essentially double Golden Boy Foods’ industrial footprint in Pike County, where it has operated since 2011.

“Golden Boy Foods is excited to expand our Troy, Alabama, Nut Butter facility,” said Plant Manager Robert Jacobs in a statement. “A key factor in selecting to expand the Troy facility has been the outstanding business relationship that we have shared with local and state officials since the inception of the plant in 2011.”

Jacobs said the City of Troy and the Industrial Development Board helped facilitate the project, which will expand the plant’s production by 150 percent and improve working conditions for employees with an air-conditioned workspace.

Golden Boy Foods expects to start expanding its operations into the facility by late spring 2021.

Golden Boy Foods is one of the largest makers of private label and contracted manufactured nut butter in North America as well as a significant supplier of premiums nuts, fruits and trail mixes to major North American retailers.

Golden Boy production sites in Georgia and Nevada were also considered for the growth project. The company last expanded in Troy in 2016 and now has 112 employees there.

— Information from the Office of Gov. Kay Ivey