Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Looks Back at His First Year in Office

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed took time to sit down with Alabama News Network for a one-on-one interview as he celebrates one year in office.

What a year it has been. The mayor has had to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects on the local economy and the uptick in shootings across the city this year.

But there have also been achievements. He is proud of the voters who approved an increase in the property tax to increase funding for Montgomery Public Schools.

Watch our interview as Mayor Reed remembers the ups and downs and talks about what lies ahead for 2021.