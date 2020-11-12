Pay It Forward: Rosetta Johnson of Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Rosetta Johnson of Montgomery.

Her non-profit Caps and Socks Inc. collects and delivers caps, socks and other winter clothing items to nursing home residents and elderly communities in and around Montgomery. They are small tokens, Johnson says, that mean so much to those on the receiving end.

Caps and Socks Inc. recently expanded to include care packages with everyday cleaning items and necessities.

She’s been able to rally the support of local businesses and generous donations to help cover the costs, but when it’s not enough, she often reaches into her own pockets.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting Rosetta Johnson with $333 to continue her community outreach. Thank you, Rosetta!