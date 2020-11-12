Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Red Kettle Campaign

by Kay McCabe

Alabama News Network is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The non-profit kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign, on Thursday. The event is held to raise money to help those less fortunate in the community.

The red kettles will be spread in over 30 locations around the river region, and will be going on now until December 24. After raises over $200,000 last year, the Salvation Army has a goal to raise over $230,000. “The money is used specifically for our Salvation army,” says Lt. Tonya Farrington of the Salvation Army, “to meet the needs of people in Montgomery, Elmore, and Autuaga counties.”

For more information on ways to donate or volunteer visit here.