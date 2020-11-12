Sunny, Dry, And More Fall-Like Weather Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was yet another cloudy morning across central and south Alabama. Seems like they are all too common lately. These clouds are lingering behind a cold front that pushed through our area late last night and early this morning. Winds are somewhat breezy behind the front, out of the northwest at 6-12 mph. The clouds gradually clear this afternoon, with sunshine likely to return prior to sunset. Temperatures still warm into the 70s in most locations today, but cooler air settles in tonight. Expect a clear sky overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday looks like a nice Fall day across our area. Expect sunshine from start to finish, with highs in the 70s. Friday night looks seasonably cool, with lows in the 40s. The weekend looks much nicer this time around, with highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks mostly sunny, but Sunday could feature a bit more cloudiness. That’s due to another cold front marching towards Alabama. It looks like a mainly dry front, but a few showers can’t be ruled out Sunday.

Temperatures turn significantly cooler behind Sunday night’s front. Expect highs only in the 60s or low 70s Monday through Thursday of next week. Thanks to high pressure building over our area behind the front, next week looks sunny and dry. Overnight lows fall into the 30s and 40s. It looks like Monday and Tuesday night will be the coldest next week.

What’s left of tropical storm Eta is centered over northeast Florida and the Georgia coast, merging with a cold front that pushed through our area early Thursday morning. Elsewhere, a tropical wave, designated invest 98-L, has a high formation chance over the next 2 to five days. It’s likely that it becomes a tropical depression this weekend or early next week. Various hurricane, global, and consensus models take 98-L into central America next Tuesday. It looks like it won’t pose a threat to the United States initially at least. If 98-L becomes a tropical storm, the next greek letter/name is Iota.

We’ll be watching 98-L’s progress and bring you further updates.