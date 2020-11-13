A Few Showers Sunday

by Shane Butler

A nice fall day is setting up for our Saturday. You can expect abundant sunshine and temps managing mid to upper 70s for highs. Some changes are on the way for Sunday. A frontal boundary moves into the deep south. Clouds and showers will accompany the boundary as it passes through the area. Winds pick up a bit from the south around 8-16 mph and will eventually become northwesterly during the afternoon. We are heading into a fairly quiet weather pattern once we get on the other side of Sunday. High pressure moves back over the region and it maintains a mostly clear, cool, and drier weather pattern for the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will only manage upper 60s to lower 70s while overnight lows hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s.