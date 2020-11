by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

It happened just after 2:00PM in the 900 block of Ann Street.

Police say contact was made with an adult male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made so far. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

