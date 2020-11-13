More Sunshine But Also A Few Showers This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Sunshine is finally back in full supply today, and looks like there’s a lot of sunny days in store for our area. Today look quite warm for mid-November, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Week two of the high school football playoffs begin this evening, with temperatures in the low 60s around kickoff, falling into the mid 50s during the fourth quarter. Overnight low temperatures range from the upper 40s to low 50s under a clear sky.

Saturday looks like another very nice November day. Looks like sunshine from start to finish, with high temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s. Saturday night remains mostly clear and milder, with lows in the mid 50s. Clouds increase a bit on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. The front could even produce spotty showers as it moves through. However, the showers will be light and rather hit-or-miss in nature. The front clears our area during the afternoon, though high temperatures still warm into the mid or upper 70s. Sunday night turns cooler, however, with lows falling into the 40s.

While temperatures look a bit cooler next week, sunshine reigns supreme Monday through Friday, with no rain forecast. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s each day, with lows falling into the 40s each night.

Switching to the tropics, tropical depression 31 formed Friday morning. It’s located in the central Caribbean, with a westerly track forecast by the National Hurricane Center over the next five days. The official forecast calls for thirty-one to become a tropical storm Saturday, at which point thirty-one becomes Iota. Further strengthening if forecast through Tuesday as it approaches the Honduras or Nicaragua coast. If that holds true, then Iota would make landfall there exactly two weeks after hurricane Eta slammed the area. Certainly not a part of the world that needs another direct hit. For now, it looks like we don’t have to worry about thirty-one, but given our recent history with tropical storm/hurricane Eta, it seems unwise to write it off altogether. We’ll keep an eye on it.