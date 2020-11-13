by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma restaurant gives away hundreds of free meals — as a way to say thanks to the people who’ve continued to work — to keep us going through the pandemic.

Putzel and Laurine Pettway own All in One Restaurant on the campus of Wallace Community College Selma.

The restaurant has been closed on Friday — since the COVID-19 pandemic hit — but not today.

“We had over 800 people that we’re serving today,” said Laurine Pettway.

The meals are being given to first responders — front line healthcare workers — and other essential workers at no charge.

“Let them know that we really appreciate them and thank them for their effort and their work,” said Pettway.

Winn-Dixie employee Kim Parten is an essential worker.

“They said they were just providing dinners for all the essential workers during the pandemic. So that was great. We’re not usually included in that,” Parten said.

Volunteers from around the Selma and Dallas County community — pitched in — to help make it all happen.

“We decided to do this because we believe that we should give back to the community,” Pettway said.

“We need to show people more appreciation.”

And Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says that’s something that means a lot — to people doing a tough job.

“It makes the job a little bit easier to know that someone out here really takes their jobs serious and respect what they’re doing,” said Fulford.

Wallace Community College Selma — Ellwood Church — Woman for Change — and Dave’s Market — all helped sponsor the event.