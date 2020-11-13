Sunny, Nice Weekend Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

FANTASTIC FRIDAY: Today will feature sunshine in full supply with highs in the mid 70s for most South/Central Alabama communities. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows around 50° by first thing tomorrow morning.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: With the drier and cooler air settling into the state, we are in store for a delightful fall day of weather. It starts off cool but under a sky full of sunshine, afternoon highs will return to the mid and upper 70s. Sunday will again feature highs in the upper 70s, but there will be more clouds as another front approaches the area. A few isolated showers are possible along the front, but extremely limited moisture to work with means most locations will remain dry and any rain amounts will be very light and spotty.

NEXT WEEK: A new surge of much cooler air settles into Alabama on Monday as fall temperatures return with the highs in the 60s most days, with lows in the 30s and 40s. The week looks dry with sunny days and those clear, cold nights.

IN THE TROPICS: Waiting on Iota to develop…A tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. This system has become a little better organized during the past several hours. Additional development is expected, and a tropical depression will likely form within the next day or two as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea. Interests in Honduras and Nicaragua should closely monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to portions of Hispaniola over the next day or so. Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

Bless someone today!!!

