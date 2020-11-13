Troy University Dedicates Building to John Lewis

by Kay McCabe

History was made on Troy University’s campus, as a building once named after a Ku Klux Klan member, was renamed after a man who was denied admission because of his race.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the John Robert Lewis Hall was officially opened for business.

Previously named after former governor of Alabama, Bibbs Graves, Troy’s Board of Trustee’s decided to rename the building in light of a national movement to rename buildings and remove statues with racist ties.

Lewis’ family and friends took the podium to honor the life of the late congressman. “Like my uncle [John Lewis] always said its too heavy of a burden to carry hatred,” says Angela Lewis Warren, Lewis’ niece, “You would think a man who has been beaten and put in jail would have hatred, but he had nothing but love in his heart and he taught us that.”

John Lewis was given an honorary Doctorate from Troy University in 1989. He passed away July 17, 2020.