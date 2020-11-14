Clouds And Showers Sunday; Iota Stronger In The Caribbean

by Ben Lang

Saturday was as nice as it gets for mid-November. Many locations warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s. There was nothing but sunshine from start to finish. Sunday won’t be as nice, unfortunately. Until then, Saturday evening still looks pretty nice. Temperatures gradually fall through the 60s, and eventually into the upper 50s closer to midnight. Overnight lows settle in the mid 50s, though temperatures likely warm a bit prior to sunrise Sunday. Clouds increase after midnight also, with a mostly cloudy sky early Sunday. Isolated showers appear possible early in the day, with even more during the late morning and early afternoon.

Sunday’s showers form just ahead and along a quick-moving cold front. The front clears our area during the afternoon, with sunshine returning prior to sunset. Winds become quite breezy along and just behind the front, with winds turning northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour. Sunday night turns much colder, with lows near 40°. Fortunately, winds subside overnight, so there won’t be much of a wind-chill Monday morning.

Next week looks sunny, dry, and cooler with highs in the 60s to low 70s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. In fact, the dry weather continues into next weekend, with a mostly sunny sky forecast for next Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures look a little warmer by then, with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Rain might return to the forecast early the following week.

Iota strengthened Saturday, but remains a tropical storm with winds near 60 mph as of the 3PM advisory. The National Hurricane Center forecast that the storm undergoes periods of rapid strengthening through Monday, and it could be a major hurricane with winds near 115 mph by midday Monday. Landfall likely occurs in central America later in the day, near the Nicaragua or Honduras coast. Unfortunately, it’s heading for the same area slammed by Eta on Election Day. Certainly not a part of the world that needs another landfalling major hurricane, much less only two weeks after the first.