Shots Fired into Selma Mayor James Perkins’ Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

An investigation is underway in Selma after the home of Mayor James Perkins, Jr. is shot into.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says Perkins returned home this morning and found a bullet hole in the wall of his office and sheetrock on the floor. Fulford says it’s unknown at this time whether Perkins was targeted or it was a stray bullet from a random shooting. He says shootings will not be tolerated in the city and anyone responsible will be caught and prosecuted.