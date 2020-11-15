South Carolina Fires Head Football Coach Will Muschamp

by Alabama News Network Staff

South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.

The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties with the football program.

Athletic director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach.

The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.

The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

South Carolina beat Auburn 30-22 at home on October 17, but lost to LSU and Texas A&M before the loss to Ole Miss.

Muschamp was defensive coordinator for Nick Saban at LSU and had once been defensive coordinator at Auburn.

