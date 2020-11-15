Sunny And Cooler Days This Week; Iota Rapidly Intensifying In The Caribbean

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers about, but sunshine was back in time for sunset. The clouds and rain were due to a cold front pushing through the area. The front is clearing southeast Alabama late this afternoon. Cooler air filters in tonight, with temperatures quickly falling through the 50s this evening. Expect a clear sky overnight, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

After a chilly Monday morning, a clear sky and abundant sunshine results in high temperatures in the 60s to near 70°. Winds remain out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Monday night looks clear and cold with lows near 40°. Tuesday through Thursday look like sunny days with clear nights. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s each day. Lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s each night. Friday ends our week on a mostly sunny and dry note, with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Friday night won’t be as cold, with a low near 50°.

Mostly sunny/mostly clear skies prevail next weekend. It could be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s each day. Our next chance for rain may not arrive until early next week. At this time, it doesn’t look like a sure bet or widespread, significant soaking of rain. Time will tell. In the meantime, enjoy the long stretch of sunny, dry, and tranquil weather.

Iota is a hurricane in the Caribbean now, and the National Hurricane Center forecast calls for rapid intensification over the next 36 hours. It could be a category 4 storm with winds near 140 mph by midday Monday. Landfall occurs Monday afternoon or evening along the northern Nicaragua coast. Unfortunately, this is virtual the same area that received a direct strike from Eta on November 3rd, or Election Day. This storm likely slams into the same area with similar intensity. Certainly not a good situation for central America.