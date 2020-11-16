Auburn’s Hudson named to 2021 Hall of Fame Ballot

by Adam Solomon

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson was named to the 2021 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot announced Monday. Hudson, who was a 17-year MLB veteran with the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants, is one of 11 first-timers on the 2021 ballot.

BBWAA voters must submit their votes by year’s end, and the results will be revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 26 on MLB Network. Players must have their names checked on at least 75 percent of submitted ballots to enter the Hall of Fame, which will hold its 2021 induction ceremony on July 25 in Cooperstown, N.Y. Hudson, who will enter his second season on the Auburn coaching staff in 2021, was named the team’s volunteer assistant and pitching coach on Jan. 15, 2020.

A two-year letterwinner for the Tigers from 1996-97, the Phenix City, Alabama, native turned in the best two-way season in program history and helped lead the Tigers to the 1997 College World Series. During his senior campaign, Hudson posted a 15-2 record with a 2.97 ERA and 165 strikeouts while also hitting .396 with 18 home runs and 95 RBI. The right-hander led the NCAA in wins while his strikeout total was the highest in the SEC. He went on to be named the 1997 Rotary Smith Award winner, First Team All-America and the SEC Player of the Year.

Following his Auburn career, Hudson was selected by the Athletics in the sixth round of the 1997 MLB Draft and went on to spend 17 years in the big leagues with Oakland (1999-2004), Atlanta (2005-13) and San Francisco (2014-15). He posted a 222-133 career record with a 3.49 ERA, was a four-time MLB All-Star and won a World Series. Hudson also finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year race in 1999, placed in the top six of Cy Young voting on four occasions and was named the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year with Atlanta.

Hudson, who was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2018, ranked ninth in wins, 17th in innings pitched and 30th in wins above replacement among qualified major league pitchers during his time with the club. His .611 win percentage is the third-best mark in Braves history, and he ranks fifth in the organization in wins (113), ERA (3.56), strikeouts (997) and innings pitched (1,573.0). At the time of his Braves Hall of Fame induction, the right-hander was one of only 21 pitchers in MLB history to win at least 200 games, post 2,000 strikeouts and have a .600-or-higher career winning percentage.

Hudson also went on to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 50th anniversary class in 2018.