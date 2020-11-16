Chilly Mornings & Mild Afternoons

by Shane Butler

All week is looking rather quiet weatherwise for our area. High pressure helps maintain a mostly clear sky. Daytime temps manage upper 60s to lower 70s while overnight lows hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s. As the ridge of high pressure slides east of us late week, temps begin to warm with more southeasterly breezes. Highs return to the mid to upper 70s going into the weekend. Another frontal boundary makes a run at the deep south early next week. There may be a few showers along the boundary as it passes through the area. Other than that, it seems to be uneventful weather until further notice.