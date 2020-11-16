Golden Boy Foods to Create 67 Jobs in $13M Alabama Expansion

by Alabama News Network Staff

TROY, Ala. (AP) – A food manufacturing company is set to expand its production of peanut butter products in southeast Alabama with a $13 million project. Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the plan by Golden Boy Foods in Troy.

The project is expected to create 67 full-time jobs at a 170,000-square-foot building being constructed with a $12.5 million investment from the city’s industrial development board.

Plant Manager Robert Jacobs said the 150% production expansion will help the site become one of the largest nut butter plants in the U.S. The Alabama Commerce Department said Golden Boy expects to start expanding by spring 2021. The company manufactures nut butter, nuts, fruits, and trail mixes.