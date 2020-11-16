Ingram State Technical College Offers Career Training to Inmates

by Jerome Jones

Inmates in Alabama can look forward to a productive life after release thanks to the programs offered at Ingram State Technical College.

Ingram State is the only college in the state that caters exclusively to the incarcerated population.

Each year the programs at Ingram State help around 2,500 students with skilled career training and job placement.

The college offers 18 career program certifications at 7 campuses in Alabama, most located in Central Alabama prisons.

In addition to college credit and career certificates, students can complete their GED or earn a High School Diploma.

250 companies work with Ingram State for job placement, and no program is offered where a prior conviction would prevent employment.

“They are beginning to change their lives, they are focusing on the importance of being returned into society and being productive citizens,” said President Annette Funderburk.

Students are also required to take speech, English,Math, and Computer literacy courses.

For an inmate to be eligible to enroll at Ingram State Technical College, they must be within 10 years of their release date and have a clean conduct record.

Ingram state is a fully accredited member of the alabama community college system and is funded by the state through the Education Trust Fund Budget.

For more information on Ingram State Technical College CLICK HERE.