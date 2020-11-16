Update: Man Killed in Ann Street Shooting Shot through Windshield

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified the man killed in shooting Friday afternoon in 900 block of Ann Street.

Police say the victim is 27-year-old Jimmy Borom the third.

24-year-old Cardesio Frazier is charged with capital murder in Borom’s death.

Court records show that Frazier shot Borom while the victim was sitting inside his vehicle. The victim was shot through the windshield. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

Frazier is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center. He was officially charged with Capital Murder of a Person in a Vehicle. He is being held with no bond.

This is Montgomery’s 56th murder of 2020.