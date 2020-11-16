New Traffic Lights on Taylor Road to be Turned on Monday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, November 17, morning commuters should notice a traffic change on Taylor Road.

Monday evening the new traffic signal at Taylor Road and Interstate 85 North will be operational and the designated U-Turn at Wadsworth Way will be open.

Northbound drivers accessing the I-85 southbound and northbound ramps will now have a continuous green arrow to keep traffic moving, except when southbound traffic is permitted to turn left onto I-85 North.

The U-Turn at Taylor Road and Wadsworth Way at Amridge University will be open, but the traffic signal will be in flashing mode for the next seven to 14 days, per standard operating procedure. The U-turn will be protected with a green arrow once the signal is in full operation.

The traffic will not operate fully as intended until the project is complete, but these changes should alleviate some of the current morning traffic congestion.

ALDOT will continue to monitor and modify signal timings as needed.

Once all signals are in full operation and weather conditions allow, the project will be completed with the addition of permanent roadway striping.

Motorists are reminded not to drive distracted by texting, eating or other activities that take your hands off the wheel.

