Overturned Log Truck Causes Traffic Delays in Crenshaw County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Credit: Crenshaw County Facebook

An overturned log truck is causing delays in Crenshaw County Monday morning.

According to Crenshaw County Office’s Facebook page, the accident is on North Glenwood Drive. The wreck does involve entrapment and downed powerlines. There are no injuries reported from the accident.

Officials say you should avoid the area and find an alternate route.