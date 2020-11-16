Quiet, Very Nice Weather Pattern; Major Hurricane Iota

by Ryan Stinnett

QUIET WEEK OF WEATHER: The new surge of much cooler air is settling into Alabama behind the front which moved through Alabama yesterday. For today and the week ahead, the weather will be dry and seasonal as fall returns to Alabama. The days will feature tons of sunshine and seasonal temps with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, while nights will be clear, cold, and refreshing with lows in the 30s and 40s. Again, both days and nights are very close to seasonal norms for the second half of November.

IN THE TROPICS: Hurricane Iota is a major hurricane with winds of 145 mph. Iota is moving toward the west near 10 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast through landfall. After landfall, a westward to west-southwestward motion is expected. On the forecast track, the core of Iota will pass near or over Providencia island during the next few hours, and make landfall within the hurricane warning area in northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras tonight.

Data from the aircraft and NOAA satellites indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph with higher gusts. Iota is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional rapid strengthening is expected during the next 12 to 18 hours, and Iota could possibly be a catastrophic category 5 hurricane when it approaches Central America tonight. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure based on reports from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter is 933 mb (27.55 inches).

Also, an area of low pressure could form in a few days over the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development could subsequently

occur late this week while the system moves slowly westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent. If this system were to develop, it would be Kappa.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The pattern will not be changing much, but temperatures will moderate some by the time we reach the weekend, but still the weather will be very nice. We will have tons of sun on each day with no rain expected. Highs will be a little milder reaching the mid 70s Lows both mornings will be in the low 50s.

Enjoy this weather and wear a mask!!!

Ryan