Three People Arrested in Magnolia Community Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Three people are behind bars charged with capital murder in the death of a Marengo County man.

Sheriff Ben Bates says 32 year old Michael McGhee of Faunsdale — 29 year old Michael Lucy of Linden — and 30 year old Keondre Watkins of Pine Hill — have each been arrested and charged in the death of 49 year old Zerick Pritchett.

Pritchett’s dead body was found on County Road 30 in the Magnolia community — last week.

Bates say the case remains under investigation.