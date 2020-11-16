Three People Arrested in Magnolia Community Murder
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Three people are behind bars charged with capital murder in the death of a Marengo County man.
Sheriff Ben Bates says 32 year old Michael McGhee of Faunsdale — 29 year old Michael Lucy of Linden — and 30 year old Keondre Watkins of Pine Hill — have each been arrested and charged in the death of 49 year old Zerick Pritchett.
Pritchett’s dead body was found on County Road 30 in the Magnolia community — last week.
Bates say the case remains under investigation.