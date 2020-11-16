Two Dead as Result of Two Vehicle Crash Between Norman Bridge Road and South Court Street
Montgomery police say two people are dead as a result of a two vehicle crash. The crash occurred around 4:30 pm near Norman Bridge Road and South Court Street.
The names of the victims have not been released as police are waiting to notify the next of kin.
Westbound lanes between Norman Bridge Road and South Court Street to include the service road are closed.
Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.