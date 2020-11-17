Alabama News Network’s “Magical Christmas Toy Drive” Underway at Eastdale Mall

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive has become a holiday tradition for everyone in our area. This is our 7th annual event to collect toys for the Salvation Army of Montgomery to deliver to children in need.

This year, the Magical Christmas Toy Vault is at Eastdale Mall, between the Ice Palace and At Home. We invite you to look through the windows to see the toys pile up under the Christmas tree. We already have several thousand dollars’ worth of donations, but we need your help to make sure no child is forgotten.

We are collecting unwrapped toys from now until Friday, December 11. After that, the Salvation Army will distribute them to families, just in time for Christmas.

First, check out our Magical Christmas Toy Drive web page. You can find shopping lists to give you ideas, particularly for older children who we don’t want to leave out.

Next, look for a dropoff site that is most convenient for you:

The Vance Law Firm, 6631 Atlanta Highway

Eastdale Mall, at the Customer Service Desk

Jackson Hospital, in either the Cafeteria or the Coffee Shop

Guardian Credit Union, at locations in Montgomery, Prattville and Wetumpka

Brewbaker Motors, at the Infiniti, Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram or Kia dealerships on Eastern Boulevard

This year, because of social distancing, we will not be able to accept toys at the Alabama News Network studios as in years past.

We hope you’ll keep watching Alabama News Network as more toys are delivered to the Magical Christmas Toy Vault and to see how they’ll be delivered to families.

On behalf of the Salvation Army of Montgomery and the families it supports, all of us at Alabama News Network thank you for giving to the Magical Christmas Toy Drive every year. We wish you a blessed holiday season!