ALSDE Honoring Educators with Special “Thank You Alabama Teachers Week”

The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has announced it will honor educators across Alabama with a special Thank Alabama Teachers Week beginning Monday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 22. Individuals and businesses throughout the state are encouraged to express gratitude to the men and women currently going above and beyond for both their students and communities.

“The challenges presented to Alabama teachers this year are unprecedented, and we want them to know how much they are appreciated and how much we see them and all they are doing,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama state superintendent of education. “From ensuring classrooms are safe for in-person learning to wrangling the new realities of online teaching, these exemplary Alabamians are to be commended and recognized.”

Nationally, teachers are honored each spring with a dedicated Teachers Appreciation Week, however, due to the unique and challenging set of circumstances teachers have experienced this year, it was important that the state provide Alabama teachers with extra praise as quickly as possible. Governor Ivey issued a proclamation for statewide recognition here.

“Alabama teachers have been thrust into a reality that none of us could have predicted, however they’ve done so with determination, strength and perseverance,” said Gov. Ivey, who is herself a former teacher. “The mounted stresses of today’s classroom along with the new world in which we find ourselves are a heavy brunt to bear, yet we see the resilience and tenacity of our educators across the state daily. Their sacrifices are unlimited and their selflessness immeasurable, and for that, we proudly honor them.”

As part of Thank Alabama Teachers week, businesses, individuals and influencers will be encouraged to show gratitude by offering teacher discounts, posting thanks via organizational and personal social media accounts using #ThankALTeachers, writing favorite teachers a thank you letter, gifting teachers a small sign of appreciation, or donating essential items to local schools. Additionally, Thank Alabama Teachers messages will be visible via multiple forms of advertising and through a dedicated initiative landing page.

“As the Thanksgiving season draws near, we hope all Alabamians will use this week’s observance to dedicate time and resources to properly give our teachers the most heartfelt thanks they deserve for going above and beyond and for making sacrifices to ensure every student has the most opportunity to succeed — despite the monumental barriers facing them today,” added Mackey.

For more information, please visit weteachalabama.com.