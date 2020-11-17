Armed Man Found on Roof of Hunstville Restaurant Shot by Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say a man who was found on the roof of an Huntsville restaurant is dead after being shot by police during a standoff.

A spokesman for the Huntsville Police Department said that officers got a call about an armed person on the roof of a barbecue restaurant about 10 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived and after several hours the gunman agreed to come down a ladder. But the spokesman says the man fled once on the ground and pointed a gun at officers. Police shot and killed the man.

No names have been released, and it’s unclear why the man was on the roof.

