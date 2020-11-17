Calera Man on Trial for Killing Nude Exhibitionist Wife

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Calera man is on trial for murder in the killing of his wife Kathleen Dawn West. West lived a double life as both a stay-at-home mom and an online exhibitionist.

Jurors heard opening statements Tuesday in the trial of 47-year-old William Jeffrey West. West is charged with using a liquor bottle as a club to kill his 42-year-old wife, in January 2018.

West denies killing the woman, who posted risque photos online and charged viewers to see them.

Her partially nude body was found outside the couple’s home in suburban Birmingham.

