City of Union Springs Appoints New Police Chief and City Clerk

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to new Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark, Union Springs police Capt. Ronnie Felder was appointed as the new city’s new police chief and Terronda Hooks as the city clerk during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Both Felder and Hooks are in the position on an interim basis, which will be for 90 days. Their jobs will be evaluated to see if they remain in those positions permanently. Hooks was the assistant clerk before that. Both started their new roles Tuesday, November 17.

Mayor Clark said he let Chief Danny Jackson and City Clerk Necee Walker go because he wanted to go in a new direction for the city. He said this is common when a new administration comes into office.