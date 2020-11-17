Colder Overnight

by Shane Butler



A dry cold front pushes southward of our area tonight. High pressure builds over us and we’re looking at a mainly dry weather pattern for several days. Mornings will continue to start out chilly but afternoons warm up nicely through the week. Wednesday morning will be the coldest with mid to upper 30s. By the weekend, temps will be managing mid to upper 70s for highs. Early next week, another frontal boundary makes a run at the deep south. We expect some rain activity to accompany the boundary. It may end up stalling to our south but close enough to keep the chance for rain in our area heading towards the Thanksgiving holiday period. Of course, we will be updating you on this potential weather setup.

IN THE NIGHT SKY: The Leonid Meteor Shower peaks overnight. You may see a dozen meteors per hour. You can start looking in the eastern sky around midnight. The best viewing window is 3am until dawn Wednesday.