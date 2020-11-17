District 26 Democratic Primary Heads To Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Democratic Primary for the District 26 State Senate will be decided in a runoff.

The two candidates who received the most votes were Kirk Hatcher, who received 47.93% and John Knight who received 20.81% of vote.

Hatcher is a current state representative and Knight is a former state representative.

The runoff is set for Tuesday, December 15, 2020 and the general election will take place on March 2, 2021.

A total six Democratic candidates were on the primary ballot.

The winner of the runoff will challenge Republican William Green, who is running unopposed, in the general election.