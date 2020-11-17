Family of Injured Police Officer Receives Donated Van

by Kay McCabe

After waiting almost two months, officials from Stivers Ford held a ceremony to present Carlos Taylor, and his family, with their newly finished wheelchair accessible van.

The family met at Superior Vans and Mobility to be presented the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica.

Several business and community partners, along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Alabama Wounded Blue Inc., were supported by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to help the Taylor family.

The family has been depending on medical transportation to get Taylor where he needs to go. His mother, Angela Taylor, says the van means so much to the family. “This is a blessing I have waited so long for these keys to take my son to the part where he loves to be so we going to the park today.”

