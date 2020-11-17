Mayor Reed Encourages Residents to Follow CDC Guidelines During Holidays

by Kay McCabe

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed met with Alabama State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, on Tuesday to remind city residents to stay cautious during the holiday season.

As Montgomery COVID-19 cases have risen this month, Mayor Reed says he doesn’t want people to forget about CDC guidelines around the holidays.

State health officer, Dr. Harris, recommends getting tested before traveling. If you cannot get tested, Dr. Harris says you should isolate yourself for a few days to lower the risk of contracting the virus before leaving. Dr. Harris also says keep in mind those who are at high risk of the virus, like the elderly and chronically ill.