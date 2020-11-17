Pay It Forward: Sherri Albert of Prattville

by Jalea Brooks

Alabama News Network and The Vance Law Firm are honoring Sherri Albert of Prattville.

She volunteers with the YMCA, helping deliver boxes of food to residents in several housing communities.

She helps recruit and connect residents with some of the free programs and activities in the area, and assists with other outreach on her own time too. Most recently she chauffeured people back and forth to the polls on election days.

For her efforts The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are paying it forward with $333. Thank you for all that you do Sherri!