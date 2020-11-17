Rep. Terri Sewell Presents 9th Annual and First Virtual Job Fair

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell is hosting her 9th Annual Job Fair this week — in spite of COVID-19. However, this year’s job fair — will be virtual.

The

COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way — a lot of things are done. It’s why Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s 9th Annual Job Fair — will also be — her 1st Virtual Job Fair.

“We have been able to have job fairs every year and this year will be no different,” said Sewell.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to once again present a job fair to my constituents.”

Sewell says jobs have been one of her top priorities — since taking office. She says the virtual job fair provides a forum for job seekers to ask questions of employers.

“Over 10 industries will be represented,” she said.

“Everything from automotive to healthcare to hospitality to insurance to transportation. We’re really excited about the opportunity to be able to help our constituents connect with good paying jobs. We’ve always made this a priority and we’re not going to stop during this pandemic.”

The two day event will be held on Wednesday and Thursday of this week via Zoom — from 10 AM to 6 PM.

“This year I hope to see people’s face in the place, literally on a screen as we host our 9th Annual and First Virtual Job Fair.”

The job fair is free and open to the public — but registration is required.

To register go to sewell.house.gov — and click on the Eventbrite link.