Sun Belt reschedules three Troy Football games for December

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – The Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday morning a shuffled December schedule for several league teams, including Troy, as the Sun Belt worked to complete full eight-game conference schedules for all league members following several postponements due to COVID-19 across the conference.

“I would like to thank Commissioner Gill and the athletics directors across our great league for working together to assure that our dedicated and hard-working student-athletes are rewarded with the opportunity to play a complete schedule,” Troy Athletics Director Brent Jones said. “As we continue to witness, this has been the most unpredictable and unprecedented year in college athletics, and it is amazing to see everyone at the school, conference and national levels working together towards the common goal of safe competition.”

Troy’s games against South Alabama and ULM were moved to new dates, while the Troy’s contest against Coastal Carolina was added back to the schedule after it was postponed this past weekend.

The “Battle for the Belt” between Troy and South Alabama has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 5, in Mobile; Troy will host Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 12, at The Vet and ULM will visit Troy for a night game on Thursday, Dec. 17, to close out the regular season. The ULM game is contingent on Troy not representing the East Division in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

Remaining Troy Schedule

Nov. 21 Middle Tennessee

Nov. 28 at Appalachian State

Dec. 5 at South Alabama

Dec. 12 Coastal Carolina

Dec. 17 ULM