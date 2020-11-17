What the Tech? App of the Day: Timepage

by Alabama News Network Staff

I’m the type of person that doesn’t like spending money on apps if there’s a free version that works just fine. I’ve made an exception with the calendar app “Timepage”.

Even though I have Apple’s stock calendar app on my phone along with Google calendar I’ve fallen for Timepage which is from the folks at Moleskin who makes planners, notebooks, and pens, and pencils. Why?

Timepage is very sleek and clean which makes seeing and comprehending my daily appointments much easier.

When I’ve opened the stock calendar apps, I’ve found a screen that was cluttered and sometimes confusing. Some appointments are duplicated. Google’s calendar app is good at bringing in appointments and reminders from Gmail but again, it’s often too much to look at.

With Timepage you have a lot of control over how the app and calendar look when you open a month or date. Themes are available and you can choose a color for the app. Adding calendars from iOS or Google is a matter of a couple of taps on the screen.

Each appointment can be modified to include the person you’re meeting with, create notes, and by adding the location address (you don’t even need the address, just enter the name of the establishment and Timepage locates the address and adds it to the meeting) you’ll see a map with directions and how long it will take to get there from your current location.

For example, when I added an event for a training session, I immediately saw the time, date, location, weather forecast, who will be there, and how long it will take to get there by car, on foot, motorcycle, or rocketship.

Add holidays and Facebook birthdays to the calendar or leave them off to keep the calendar clutter-free.

Timepage also includes a “heat map” of days that are particularly busy. When I have 3 appointments on one day, I can check the heatmap and pick a date that’s less busy for a phone call or other meeting. You can add events within Timepage or the other calendar apps.

Moleskin also has an Actions app for reminders and tasks. I use this app more than any other for reminders as it puts those tasks on my calendar. I simply slide the task to the side after I complete it.

And did I mention how clean the appointments appear on the screen? With all that’s going on this year, opening an app that doesn’t cause anxiety because of a cluttered screen is worth a few bucks to me.

Timepage is currently $2 a month or $12 for the entire year. Moleskin bundles Timepage with Actions and its Flow app which allows for sketching and creating images and graphics that can be saved in the app.

If you’re a fan of the Moleskin day planners, you’ll likely appreciate its apps. find out more at https://us.moleskine.com/