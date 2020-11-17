‘Women In Training’ Hosting Turkey Giveaway This Saturday

by Jalea Brooks

If you know someone who needs helping putting thanksgiving dinner on the table this year, the city of Montgomery has teamed up with a local non-profit to a Turkey Giveaway this Saturday

Women in Training also known as “WIT” is passing out 100 Turkeys on a first come first serve basis November 21st.

The giveaway starts at 10 am, located at the Martin Luther King Parsonage Museum in downtown Montgomery — 309 S. Jackson Street.

Throughout the year, Women in Training passes out feminine hygiene products for young women who may not always be able to afford them.”Not only are they needing period products but they also need food and other needs” explained WIT’s vice president Claudia Mitchell.