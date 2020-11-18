Details Released in Fatal Monday Morning Troy Highway Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a traffic collision that resulted in three fatalities.

On Monday, November 16, at about 5:50 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a two vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of Troy Highway and Perimeter Parkway. At the scene, they located a 2007 Jeep Patriot with three occupants who had sustained fatal injuries. The driver and the two passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a 2011 Freightliner TT sustained no injuries.

The initial investigation indicates the Freightliner was traveling northbound on Troy Highway attempting to make a left turn onto Perimeter Parkway. At which time, the Jeep was traveling southbound on Troy Highway colliding with the Freightliner.

MPD will release the names of the victims pending their official identification, as well as, the next of kin notification.

There are no charges anticipated. The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing and no further information is available for release at this time. The unidentified victims will be the 20th, 21st, and 22nd Traffic Fatalities of 2020.