Covid-19 Cases Increase Over The Last Week in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – More than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been added daily over the last week across Alabama as state hospitals treat more and more people suffering from the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

With caseloads on a steady rise since Nov. 8, the rolling seven-date average of new cases reached 2,040 on Tuesday. Statistics show that was a slight improvement from a day earlier. But virus-related illness is at its highest point in the state since August. And the pace of deaths has been increasing since late October as the state’s death toll rose above 3,300 people.

