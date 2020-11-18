Health Officials Say COVID-19 Out of Control in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Health officials say the coronavirus is spreading so quickly through Alabama that COVID-19 is rampant. And there’s little hope of real improvement until weeks after the holiday.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the rolling daily average of new cases over the last two weeks has increased by 684, a jump of about 50%. One in every 342 people in Alabama tested positive in the past week.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association says the illness is “out of control” in the state. Officials fear large holiday gatherings will spread the virus even more and result in a wave of illness that won’t diminish for weeks.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)